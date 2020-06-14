85-year-old woman jumps off Mumbai high-rise, dies

An 85-year-old woman allegedlycommitted suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of a high-risein Mumbai's Kandivali area on Sunday evening, police said

An official identified the woman as Padmaben Dhanak, aresident of Praneet Garden in Mahavir Nagar, and said thesuicide note stated she was not keeping well after herdaughter's death recently

An accidental death report has been registered, headded.