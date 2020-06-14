Builder, aide held for abetting suicide of senior citizen

A builder and his aide have been arrested for abetting suicide of a retired Railway employee by allegedly cheating him in a shop deal, police said on Sunday. The accused builder Ravishankar Gupta (45) and his friend Sandeep Pande (32) had entered into an agreement with the victim, Suresh Kanojiya (64), for selling him a shop for Rs 15 lakh, a police official said.

"Kanojiya had paid Rs 6 lakh to them at the time of the agreement. However, Gupta and Pande sold the shop to some other person. When Kanojiya asked them to return his money, they returned him only Rs two lakh and started harassing him for the balance amount," he said. Kanojiya committed suicide by setting himself on fire in front of Gupta's house recently, the official said.

The duo have been been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, he said..