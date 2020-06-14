Assam officer suspended for being absent from work at quarantine centre
The deputy commissioner has cancelled leaves of government employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.PTI cor ESB NN NN.PTI | Nalbari | Updated: 14-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 21:56 IST
An officer of the Assam government's Panchayat and Rural Development Department was suspended for allegedly being absent from work, without informing the authorities, at a quarantine centre in Nalbari district on Sunday. Statistics Officer Tupul Sarma was posted at the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University quarantine centre but he was not found there, an official release said.
Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury took action against him under the Disaster Management Act, it said. The deputy commissioner has cancelled leaves of government employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
PTI cor ESB NN NN.
ALSO READ
NGO urges Assam to strictly implement COTPA to protect
43 new COVID-19 cases in Assam; state tally rises to 1,100
Assam sends notice to OIL after dead fishes found in lake near blowout site
Assam may not recommend giving final clearance to CIL for coal mining in Dehing Patkai: Ministers
159 new COVID-19 cases take Assam tally to 1,216