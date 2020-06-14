J-K's COVID-19 count surges to 5,041 with 163 new cases
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 163 more cases of coronavirus, taking the count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 5,041.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 22:40 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 163 more cases of coronavirus, taking the count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 5,041. "163 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the total number of cases to 5,041 and death toll to 59," said Jammu and Kashmir Administration.
The number of active cases in the Union territory now stands at 2,593. India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- JK
- Union Territory
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
2 militants killed in encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police.
Jammu, Srinagar to have CAT benches; Personnel Ministry modifies its order
Missing woman found dead in Jammu, man killed over land dispute in Poonch
BSF jawan hangs self to death in Jammu
Several youths detained for trying to stage protest in Jammu