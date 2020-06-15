Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief in ‘support migrants’ plea, as remittances drop by 20 per cent predicted

In his message, Mr Guterres recognized the determination of the 200 million migrants who regularly send money home, and 800 million families, in communities throughout the developing world, who depend on those resources.

UN News | Updated: 15-06-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 07:19 IST
UN chief in ‘support migrants’ plea, as remittances drop by 20 per cent predicted
In his message, Mr Guterres recognized the determination of the 200 million migrants who regularly send money home, and 800 million families, in communities throughout the developing world, who depend on those resources. Image Credit: Flickr

Marking International Day of Family Remittances, The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has released a message appealing for "people everywhere" to support migrants, at a time when remittances – the money migrants send home to support their families – have fallen by more than $100 billion, causing hunger, lost schooling and deteriorating health, for tens of millions of families.

In his message, Mr Guterres recognized the determination of the 200 million migrants who regularly send money home, and 800 million families, in communities throughout the developing world, who depend on those resources.

Following a record $554 billion sent home by migrants in 2019, The World Bank estimated, in April, that the economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown, would cause the "sharpest decline in remittances in recent history", and projected a fall of 19.7 per cent. Millions of migrant workers have lost their jobs, pushing dependent families below the poverty line.

In order to help migrants, "engines of the global economy", who make "crucial contributions to well-being across the world", the UN chief called for a reduction in remittance transfer costs, financial services for migrants and their families – particularly in rural areas – and the promotion of financial inclusion for a more secure and stable future. Such measures are proposed in the UN's Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, described my Mr Guterres as a "key platform for action".

Migrants facing 'socio-economic crisis'

At the beginning of June, Mr Guterres launched a UN policy briefing on the protection of "people on the move", in which he referred to the "socio-economic crisis" facing migrants, especially those working in the informal sector who have no access to protection schemes, and the drop in remittances which, he said equates to "nearly three-quarters of all official development assistance that is no longer being sent back home to the 800 million people who depend on it."

The UN chief also called for human dignity to be upheld in the face of the crisis, suggesting that lessons can be learned from those countries which have implemented travel restrictions and border controls while respecting international principles on refugee protection.

On 16 June, from 9:30 to 11:30 Eastern Standard Time, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is hosting a virtual observance event for the International Day of Family Remittances: Supporting Remittance Families Build Resilience in Times of Crisis.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief in ‘support migrants’ plea, as remittances drop by 20 per cent predicted

Marking International Day of Family Remittances, The UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres, has released a message appealing for people everywhere to support migrants, at a time when remittances the money migrants send home to support thei...

Migrant labourers arriving in Himachal can be sent directly to worksites observing all due precautions of COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh government has issued an order for additions and amendments in quarantine requirements as per which migrant labourers arriving in the state can be sent directly to worksites and can start working immediately subject to obse...

Philippine court finds news site chief Maria Ressa guilty of libel

The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of cyber libel by a Manila court on Monday in what is being seen as a test case for media...

Brazil coronavirus count tops 867,000, death toll at 43,000

Brasilia Brazil, June 15 SputnikANI Brazils coronavirus cases on Sunday surpassed 867,000 and death toll stands at 43,000, according to the countrys health ministry. On Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil stood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020