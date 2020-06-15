Case against NHAI after accident on potholed road

A case has been registered against the National Highways Authority of India after a person died in a bike accident on a potholed road near here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night when bike on which two brothers were travelling collided with the divider. One of them was killed and another seriously injured, Kotwali police station incharge Anil Kapervan said.

The victim's kin has alleged that the accident occurred as the road had many potholes and was not repaired. Acting on a complaint, a case has been registered against the NHAI for not repairing the road, the police said. PTI CORR HMB