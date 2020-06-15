Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 blocks of Tripura s Sepahijala district declared as containment zones

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 12:32 IST
3 blocks of Tripura s Sepahijala district declared as containment zones

With Sepahijala district reporting a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Tripura government has declared three entire blocks as 'containment zones' to check the infection, officials said on Monday. Of the total 1046 COVID-19 cases in Tripura so far, Sepahijala district has reported 45 per cent of the cases, officials said, adding that of the 45 new cases detected in the state on Sunday, 44 were from Sepahijala district.

The notification declaring the three entire blocks Kathalia, Boxanagaar and Nalchhar as containment zones was issued on Sunday to restrict the movement of people outside their homes. The COVID in-charge of Sepahijala district, Abhiram Debbarma said that the notification was issued because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the district and especially in the three blocks.

He said that proper enforcement of 'containment zones' will help control the alarming COVID situation in the district. State Education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said earlier 29 areas in the state were declared as containment zones and now three entire blocks in Sepahijala district have been declared as containment zones.

The District Magistrate of Sepahijala, C K Jamatiya said the order declaring the three blocks as containment zones would be in force from June 14 to June 28 midnight..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Sun Pharma, Hikma ink exclusive pact for plaque psoriasis drug for MENA region

Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for plaque psoriasis medicine, Ilumya, for the Middle East and North Africa MENA region. One of the compan...

Infrastructure projects to be fast-tracked under new law

The Government has today announced 11 infrastructure projects that will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.The specific projects are listed in the COVID-19 Recovery Fast-track Bill that w...

Dutch drink offenders to get teetotal tag to keep them dry

People in the Netherlands convicted of crimes related to alcohol abuse will have to wear a special ankle bracelet to monitor their drinking habits once the government has passed the necessary legislation.The Dutch justice ministry has said ...

Australia 'disheartened' by death sentence in China

Australia on Sunday described as deeply disheartening a death sentence China imposed on an Australian man accused of drug smuggling, and the trade minister said it shouldnt be linked to ongoing friction over trade and the pandemic. Karm Gil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020