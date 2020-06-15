Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy reveals asphyxia as provisional cause of death, says police

The provisional post mortem report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said on Monday. Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging himself on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.

"Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushanth Singh Rajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging," Trimukhe said. The post mortem has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors and politicians from across the nation have taken it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)