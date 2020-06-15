Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Government has expressed wishes of a speedy recovery to the Deputy Minister.

"Holomisa has our full support and we are looking forward to his full recovery in order for him to continue serving the people of South Africa with great valour and dedication," Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said on Saturday.

The Deputy Minister is self-isolating at his residence and taking all the necessary precautions towards a full recovery.

All direct contacts of Nkosi Holomisa will be traced and they will be informed to quarantine.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said Holomisa is in good spirits and he is determined to defeat the virus, which has affected thousands of South Africans thus far.

"As the world has been grappling with this global pandemic over the past few months, Coronavirus has demonstrated that it does not have barriers for any section of society and that any person can be infected," Mthembu said.

Government has reiterated its call for South Africans to take precaution and adhere to preventative measures.

These include wearing a mask, social distancing, and regularly and thoroughly cleaning hands with soap or a sanitiser that contains 70% alcohol.

People should also avoid crowded places and seek medical attention when they have symptoms of fever, cough and difficulties in breathing.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)