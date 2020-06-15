Noida: 4 policemen test positive for coronavirus

Four more police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of policemen detected with the infection to 23, officials said on Monday. They are attached with the Sector 49 police station in Noida and were found positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ankur Aggarwal said. “So far, 17 of the 23 policemen have recovered from COVID-19,” said Aggarwal, who also the police nodal officer for the infection. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP is one of the worst-hit districts and has recorded 935 positive cases, including 12 deaths, till Sunday, according to an official figure.