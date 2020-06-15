Virtual ADIP Camp for free distribution of aids to divyangjans organized in Punjab

Amidst the prevailing unprecedented situation faced by the society due to Pandemic COVID-19, special measures have been taken by Government of India so that the benefit of a welfare scheme for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) continue uninterrupted. In this endeavour adopting all the preventive measures, a Virtual ADIP Camp for free distribution of assistive aids and devices at Block level for Divyangjans under the ADIP scheme of Government of India was organized at Talwandi Bhai Block of Firozpur district in Punjab today. This is the first camp being organized by the ALIMCO under DEPwD, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India after the opening of lockdown with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Government of India.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot graced the occasion as the Chief Guest through online video streaming. Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, (DEPwD), Shri Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD, Shri D.R. Sareen, CMD, ALIMCO were also virtually present during through video link. Smt. Satkar Kaur, MLA, Firozpur (Rural) and Shri Kulwant Singh, District Collector, Firozpur were present on the occasion.

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot in his address said that his ministry under the able guidance of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is fully committed to the welfare of Divyangjan in our country through various measures and schemes. Keeping in view the Pandemic Covid-19, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has decided that now Virtual ADIP Camps will be organized nationwide for distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan. During the ADIP camps held in the country, so far 10 Guinness Book of World Records have been created. He said that several schemes have been initiated by his ministry to provide financial assistance and scholarships to Divyangjan students to pursue their education to become self-reliant. He also dwelt upon many important schemes and programs of his ministry to facilitate and help Divyangjan. He called upon Divyangjan and their family members to get enrolled for Unique ID Cards for Divyangjan which are valid all over India. 31 Lakhs Unique ID Cards have been delivered to Divyangjan so far in our country.

Smt. Satnam Kaur, MLA, Firozpur (Rural) in her address thanked M/o Social Justice and Empowerment for arranging such a useful Virtual ADIP camp for Divyangjan in her Constituency during this crucial period of Pandemic Covid-19. She suggested that the eligibility of Divyangjan for Motorized Tricycle should be relaxed further to facilitate more Divyangjan.

Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin in her speech said that DEPwD, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment has developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for arranging such Virtual ADIP Camps nationwide. Strict compliance of health and personal safety precautions and other necessary precautionary steps have been put in place in order to contain any possibility of spread of COVID-19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices.

Total 95 beneficiaries of Block Talwandi were provided with 166 different categories of assistive appliances valuing over Rs.12 Lakh. 11 Motorized Tricycle was also distributed among the beneficiaries in the camp. However, in all, 962 beneficiaries of Firozpur District are being provided with 1667 assistive appliances valuing over Rs.1 Crore 50 Lakh. Distribution is being done in 6 Blocks of Firozpur starting from 15th to 20th June 2020.

The Camp at Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur (Punjab) today was first of its kind where Decentralized Pattern of Distribution and Distant Addressing through virtual was attempted by ALIMCO. Based on its success, similar camps will be conducted throughout the country thereby ensuring timely availability of Rehabilitation Aid to target beneficiaries in this hour of crisis. The Camp was organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJ&E), Government of India in close association with District Administration, Firozpur.

Arrangements of thermal screening for each individual, compulsory use of face mask, sanitizers, hand gloves and use of PPE kits by professionals are some of the steps towards reaching out to the beneficiaries so that benefit of scheme for Divyangjans may sustain. Sanitization of venue and frequently touched areas including on the appliances was ensured. Multi-level sanitization of equipment including pre-dispatch sanitization of aids and appliances, transport vehicle, sanitization of open/closed stacking area and re-sanitization of assistive devices just before the distribution. The devices which required close contact for fitting have not been distributed at present in the present circumstances of COVID.

Seating arrangements were planned in such a manner to maintain social distancing among the beneficiaries and their attendants attending the function and will come in the staggered time slot during the day in batches of 40 beneficiaries per time slot in batches with separate entry and exit points in order to avoid close contact.

Aids and appliance distributed in Talwandi Bhai Block included 11 Motorised Tricycle, 19 Tricycle, 21 Wheel Chair, 04 C.P Chair, 32 Crutches, 15 Walking Sticks, 14 Smart Cane, 12 Smart Phone, 01 Daisy Player, 03 Rollator, 18 Hearing Aid, 12 MSIED KIT & 04 Artificial Limbs & Callipers. Total of 200 motorized tricycles was distributed in the camp. Value of one motorized tricycle is Rs 37 Thousand. The eligible beneficiary gets the support of Rs. 25 Thousand as subsidy under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India. The balance amount of Rs. 12000 per motorized tricycle is contributed by District Red Cross Society, Firozpur.

