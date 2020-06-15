Liquor licence holders warned against sale on public holiday

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has warned liquor licence holders against the sale of alcohol on a public holiday.

"Tomorrow, we will pay tribute to young people who laid down their lives in order for me and you to be free. We will also reflect on programmes that are aimed at ensuring that young people continue to be the motor-force of change," Dube-Ncube said on Monday.

Annually, South Africa commemorates the Soweto youth uprising of 16 June 1976, a public holiday known as Youth Day.

According to the terms of Section 44 (5) of the Disaster Management Regulations as amended (28th May 2020), "the sale of liquor is prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays".

"As we move forward, I wish to reiterate once again that where any licence holder is found to have violated any of the provisions contained in the regulations or the sale of liquor in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Licensing Act, the KZN liquor authority will recommend the suspension of the licence until the end of a lockdown or for three months," the MEC said.

Over the past two weeks, a total of 1 447 liquor traders across the province have been visited during the business inspection, compliance and enforcement. Two liquor traders were arrested.

The MEC said inspections will continue throughout the province which has 8 000 liquor licence holders.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)