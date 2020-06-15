7 held for cattle smuggling in UP's Barabanki

Police have arrested seven people for cattle smuggling in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, an official said on Monday. Around 4-kg meat was recovered from the suspects which police suspect is beef, the official said.

"On Saturday, police got information about cow slaughtering from Mohammadpur village of the district. Following this, a police team rushed there, and arrested seven smugglers,” said Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi. Instruments used in animal slaughter, a rope and two four-wheelers have also been recovered from the suspects, the superintendent of police said.

Efforts are on to nab one more suspect who is a resident of Lucknow, police said. Station house officer of Kotwali said a case has been registered and after investigation, the NSA (National Security Act) and the Gangster Act will also be slapped on the suspects.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the individual is a threat to national security or law and order..