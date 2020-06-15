Left Menu
Amit Shah urges all parties to rise above political differences in interest of people

Shri Amit Shah called on the parties to mobilise their party workers to help implement the decisions taken by the Central Government for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

Updated: 15-06-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:47 IST
Amit Shah urges all parties to rise above political differences in interest of people
The Home Minister said we have to improve COVID-19 testing capacity with newer techniques. Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said the Government of India will take all necessary steps to check the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. Chairing a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Shri Amit Shah said we all have to stand united under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in this fight against the pandemic.

The Union Home Minister informed the all-party meeting of key decisions taken during a meeting convened by him yesterday and appealed to all political parties to ensure that decisions are implemented in earnest at the ground level. Shri Amit Shah called on the parties to mobilise their party workers to help implement the decisions taken by the Central Government for the welfare of the people of Delhi. Shri Amit Shah appealed all parties to rise above political differences in the interest of the people. Political unity will create confidence among the public and lead to an improvement in the pandemic situation in the capital, he said. The Home Minister said we have to improve COVID-19 testing capacity with newer techniques. Shri Shah emphasised that we will overcome the pandemic and win the battle by being united.

The meeting was attended by Shri Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Shri Adesh Gupta, Delhi State President of the BJP, Shri Anil Chaudhary, State President of the Congress and the representative of the BSP. Leaders attending the meeting gave proposals regarding the fight against COVID-19 and assured full support to the Central Government, Delhi Government and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

At a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers yesterday, several important decisions were taken to ensure the safety of the citizens of Delhi against infection. These include the immediate provision of 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government, adding 8,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients, house-to-house health survey for Contact Mapping in Containment Zones and doubling of COVID-19 testing within the next two days and trebling the testing capacity in six days. The meeting also decided to ensure the availability of 60% of their Corona beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of Corona testing and treatment, constituting a Committee under the chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, Member NITI Aayog to oversee these guidelines for private hospitals and setting up of a COVID-19 helpline under AIIMS Delhi for telephonic guidance.

(With Inputs from PIB)

