Shah visits LNJP hospital to review COVID-19 preparedness

Shah visits LNJP hospital to review COVID-19 preparednessPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 17:08 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the LNJP hospital here to review the preparedness to fight COVID-19, officials said
He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who briefed him about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and admissions from outside Delhi, among others, Shah asked about the deaths of COVID patients in the hospital, recovery rate and other details, they said.