2 bodies found hanging from tree in Mayurbhanj district

In a suspected case of suicide, bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said. The bodies identified as that of 24-year-old Rameswar Patra and 20-year-old Sabitri Nayak (20) were found near Gitilata village, Harphing Hansda, the inspector-in-charge of Tiring police station said.

The man and the woman were in a relationship and they might have committed suicide for not being able to marry each other, Hansda said. The bodies were sent to Rairangpur Hospital for post- mortem examination, police said.