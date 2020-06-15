Over 30 quarantined after Panchayat official tests positive
Health department officials said the panchayat office will be closed for three days for spraying and disinfecting.The source of infection to the technical assistant is yet to be ascertained.PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:38 IST
Malappuram (Kerala) June 15 (PTI):At least 37 people have been asked to go on quarantine after a technical assistant at nearby Edayoor Gram panchayat office tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Health department officials said the panchayat office will be closed for three days for spraying and disinfecting.
The source of infection to the technical assistant is yet to be ascertained. Those asked to go on quarantine include 10 members of the panchayat office, some ward members, Kudumbashree workers and a couple of employees of the Agriculture Department, the officials said.
The panchayat office at nearby Edappal was closed down for disinfecting on Saturday after an official tested positive..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Malappuram
- Gram panchayat
- Edayoor
- Edappal
- Kudumbashree
ALSO READ
Shopping malls gear up for reopening in Kerala
End of an era, says football legend Vijayan as Kerala Police trio bid adieu
8 hurt as bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal hit by truck in Odisha
Man kills mother after quarrel over dinner in Kerala: Police
Family of 3 test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala's Munnar, health workers on high alert