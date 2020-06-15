Left Menu
Development News Edition

304 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths in AP

With two fresh deaths reported from Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts in the last 24 hours, the overall toll rose to 86, according to the latest COVID-19 bulletin. Of the 304 new cases reported, 246 were locals, 52 from other states and six foreign returnees.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:48 IST
304 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths in AP

A record 304 fresh cases were added to the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the state's aggregate mounted to 6,456. With two fresh deaths reported from Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts in the last 24 hours, the overall toll rose to 86, according to the latest COVID-19 bulletin.

Of the 304 new cases reported, 246 were locals, 52 from other states and six foreign returnees. Kurnool, the major coronavirus hotbed in the state, crossed the 1000 mark in the number of cases as 60 were added in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,036.

With 30, it alsohas the highest COVID-19 toll so far followed by 27 in Krishna, the second major hotspot in the state. As many as 56 new cases were reported in Krishna, majority of them in Vijayawada city, taking the overall count to 757.

A new coronavirus cluster emerged in Chelluru gram panchayat under Rayavaram mandal in East Godavari district, with a hamlet Suryaraopet registering 26 cases in a single day. The village now has a total of 40 coronavirus cases, official sources said.

All those who tested positive here, attended a wedding recently at G Mamidada that had over 100 coronavirus patients. The sub-jails in Nellore and Tirupati also reported Covid-19 cases as a couple of inmates tested positive.

Of the total 6,456 cases in AP, 5,087 were local residents, 1,159 from other states and 210 were foreign returnees. The state now has 2,985 active cases, including 2,231 locals, 567 from other states and 187 foreign returnees.

In all 3,385 patients have been discharged so far, according to the bulletin. The state has so far completed 5,67,375 COVID-19 tests, including 15,173 in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a number of cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including police officers accused of excessive force. The ...

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear gun rights cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a series of new cases seeking to expand gun rights. The court rejected a total of 10 different cases that had piled up at the court in recent months. Two justices, conservatives Clarence ...

Up to 17 infected, 11 dead in new Ebola outbreak in Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded up to 17 Ebola cases in a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the western province of Equateur, and 11 of those infected have died, medical authorities said on Monday.The authorities had reporte...

Masked Germans touch down in Mallorca in cautious tourism revival

Hundreds of mask-wearing sunseekers from Germany landed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday, the first tourists allowed into the country since borders were shut in March to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1,500 German hol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020