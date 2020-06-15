304 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths in AP

A record 304 fresh cases were added to the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the state's aggregate mounted to 6,456. With two fresh deaths reported from Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts in the last 24 hours, the overall toll rose to 86, according to the latest COVID-19 bulletin.

Of the 304 new cases reported, 246 were locals, 52 from other states and six foreign returnees. Kurnool, the major coronavirus hotbed in the state, crossed the 1000 mark in the number of cases as 60 were added in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,036.

With 30, it alsohas the highest COVID-19 toll so far followed by 27 in Krishna, the second major hotspot in the state. As many as 56 new cases were reported in Krishna, majority of them in Vijayawada city, taking the overall count to 757.

A new coronavirus cluster emerged in Chelluru gram panchayat under Rayavaram mandal in East Godavari district, with a hamlet Suryaraopet registering 26 cases in a single day. The village now has a total of 40 coronavirus cases, official sources said.

All those who tested positive here, attended a wedding recently at G Mamidada that had over 100 coronavirus patients. The sub-jails in Nellore and Tirupati also reported Covid-19 cases as a couple of inmates tested positive.

Of the total 6,456 cases in AP, 5,087 were local residents, 1,159 from other states and 210 were foreign returnees. The state now has 2,985 active cases, including 2,231 locals, 567 from other states and 187 foreign returnees.

In all 3,385 patients have been discharged so far, according to the bulletin. The state has so far completed 5,67,375 COVID-19 tests, including 15,173 in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.