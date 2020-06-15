Maha: Pregnant woman hangs self in Jalna, husband arrested

A 22-year-old pregnant woman allegedly committed suicide in Kadim Jalna area here after which her husband was arrested for abetting the act, police said on Monday. Heena Shaikh was found hanging from the ceiling of her home on Sunday night, an official said.

"Her brother filed a complaint claiming her husband Moin Maniyar and his parents were harassing her. Moin has been arrested while his family members are being questioned," Khadim Jalna police station inspector Prashant Mahajan said. Heena, who got married 18 months ago, was three-months pregnant, the official added.