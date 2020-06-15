Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IB, NIA, CBI officials under treatment at CAPFs hospital in Greater Noida

The data states that the speciality hospital is treating a total of 131 personnel from the central paramilitary forces and police organisations at present, apart from some retired personnel and a few family members of CAPF personnel. The 200-bedded facility, built at a cost of Rs 121 crore, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October, 2018, who was the home minister at the time, and is run by border-guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:15 IST
COVID-19: IB, NIA, CBI officials under treatment at CAPFs hospital in Greater Noida

Officials from premier investigative and intelligence agencies such as the CBI, NIA and IB, among others, are undergoing treatment at the CAPFs Referral hospital in Greater Noida, a latest data said. The hospital, according to the data accessed by PTI, is treating three officials each from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and one each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) as of Monday.

These are premier investigative and intelligence-gathering organisations of the central government and the officials of these agencies have been admitted to the CAPFs Referral hospital as it is a designated COVID-19 facility for central police organisations, a senior official said. The hospital is also treating about 45 personnel from the elite commando force, National Security Guard (NSG), and four from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

However, these NSG staffers are not from the combat counter-terrorist units but from various administrative wings of the "black cats" force. The NSG was raised in 1984 for specialist counter-terrorist, counter-hijack and hostage-rescue operations.

The other coronavirus patients from these organisations based in Delhi and the National Capital Region are being admitted to other medical facilities in the region, besides the AIIMS in Haryana's Jhajjar, the official said. The data states that the speciality hospital is treating a total of 131 personnel from the central paramilitary forces and police organisations at present, apart from some retired personnel and a few family members of CAPF personnel.

The 200-bedded facility, built at a cost of Rs 121 crore, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October, 2018, who was the home minister at the time, and is run by border-guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). It has a team of 153 doctors, nurses, paramedics and ward boys.

Over 240 personnel of the central paramilitary forces, also known as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus. After the ITBP and BSF chief S S Deswal recently declared that the health facilities of these two forces will also serve their veterans, the families of troops killed in action and their dependents for COVID-19, the hospital has also admitted such individuals.

The doctors at this facility are treating about 11 family members of ex-CAPF personnel and veterans. The hospital boasts of a modern pathology laboratory, a radiology department, an operation theatre and different departments such as paediatrics, ophthalmology, general medicine, ENT and orthopedics, among others.

According to the latest data, the five CAPFs -- CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and SSB -- and two other central forces -- NSG and NDRF -- have reported over 1,880 coronavirus cases. While more than 1,220 troops have been cured or have recovered, 670 are under treatment, the data said.

The first case in these forces, functioning under the Union home ministry, was detected on March 28.  These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law-and-order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

CNN hires Saints' Jenkins as social justice commentator

CNN hired New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins as a commentator on issues of racism and social justice. The outspoken NFL veteran will appear as a contributor on several CNN studio shows, according to NBC Sports.Having spent years runn...

Gulabo Sitabo review: Story of an old Mahal but with young satire

Set in Lucknow, the opening scene of Gulabo Sitabo brings up a cheerful chorus performed by a traditional puppet show. Gulabo khub lad Sitabo khub lad, the lines chanted by clever and cunning puppets called Gulabo and Sitabo, tied to a thre...

1,843 new COVID-19 cases reported in TN

As many 1,843 new positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 46,504, according to the state health department. With 44 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today, the death toll ...

Prices of petrol and diesel increased in Guj by Rs 2 per litre

The Gujarat government on Monday announced hike in the prices of petrol and diesel each by Rs 2 per litre, which it said was necessary in view of a significant dip in revenue amidst lockdown and to tide over the COVID-19 crisis. The move is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020