C'garh: Migrant injured in road accident dies in Bilaspur

A 50-year-old migrant worker who had sustained a head injury in a road accident while on his way from Uttar Pradesh died at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, health officials said on Monday. Faguram Sahdeo God had sustained a head injury in a road accident while he was on way back to Bilaspur from Lucknow in a bus last week, he added.

"He was admitted in Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) on June 9. On Sunday, he was discharged and shifted to a quarantine centre in his native Lamer village where he died late night," Dr Pramod Mahajan, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of the district, said. "Prima facie, it seems he died of heart attack. His post mortem report is awaited," Mahajan added.

CIMS public relations officer Dr Aarti Pandey said God had sustained normal injuries on his head, hands and legs after falling from the bus on June 8. "He did not have COVID-19 symptoms. Therefore, his sample was not taken for testing and he was discharged after his condition got normal," she added.