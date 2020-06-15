3 more people die due to COVID-19 in J-K; 182 fresh cases recorded

Three more people died due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while 182 fresh cases were recorded, taking the tally to 5,223 in the Union Territory, officials said. The three fatalities have been reported from the Kashmir valley. With this, the death toll has reached 63 in J-K, they said.

Among the 182 fresh cases, 79 are from various battalions of the CRPF posted in Kashmir, the officials said. While 28 cases have surfaced in the Jammu region, 75 people who tested positive for the virus are residents of the valley, the officials said.

The cases detected on Monday included 28 persons who had returned to the Union Territory recently. Shopian district, in south Kashmir, had the highest number of fresh cases - 19, followed by Srinagar at 16, the officials said.

Four districts – Anantnag, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch – had no fresh cases. they said. Of the total 5,223 cases, 4032 are in Kashmir, while 1191 are in the Jammu region, the officials said.

