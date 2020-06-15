These are the top stories at 9:15pm: NATION: DEL113 INDOPAK-RELEASE Pak authorities release two Indian High Commission staffers New Delhi: Pakistani authorities on Monday evening released two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad hours after they were reportedly arrested for their alleged involvement in a "hit and run accident". DEL94 VIRUS-2NDLD SHAH-ALLPARTY Bury political differences, join hands to battle COVID-19 in Delhi: Shah tells all-party meet New Delhi: Political parties should forget their differences and join hands in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday after chairing an all-party meet.

DEL97 INDONEPAL Onus of creating atmosphere for talks lies with PM Oli: Sources on map row with Nepal New Delhi: The onus of creating a conducive atmosphere for talks between India and Nepal lies with Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and his dispensation as its release of a new political map was part of a "myopic" agenda to score political gains, official sources said on Monday. DEL96 INDO-NEPAL-KARAN-SINGH Prima-facie, a 'serious diplomatic lapse': Karan Singh slams govt over Indo-Nepal border row New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday hit out at the government over the escalating Indo-Nepal border row, saying “prima-facie this appears to have been a serious diplomatic lapse".

MDS11 TN-LOCKDOWN-LD CM Chennai to switch to shutdown mode from June 19, Rs 1,000 dole again: TN CM Chennai: With Chennai and suburbs continuing to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday declared a total lockdown in these areas from June 19 to 30. DEL78 VIRUS-LD-EMIGRANTS-JAISHANKAR Focussed on mitigating negative economic impact of COVID-19 on Indian talent abroad: Jaishankar New Delhi: India has been engaged with foreign governments to ensure the welfare of prospective migrants, and is currently focussed on mitigating the negative economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on Indian talent abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

DEL83 RAHUL-PETROL Rahul slams govt as fuel prices raised for 9th straight day New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying the middle class and the poor pay for the "gifts crony capitalists get". DEL74 SUSHANT-LD CREMATION Sushant Singh Rajput cremated in presence of family and close friends Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium here in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

DEL36 CLIMATE-PROJECTION Temperature over India likely to rise by over 4 deg Celsius by end of 21st century: Govt report New Delhi: The average temperature over India is projected to rise by 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the intensity of heat waves is likely to increase by 3-4 times by the end of the century, according to a government report on the impact of climate change on the country. BUSINESS: DEL110 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports fall 36.47 pc in May, trade deficit narrows to USD 3.15 bn New Delhi: Contracting for the third straight month, India's exports shrank 36.47 per cent in May to USD 19.05 billion on weak global demand due to COVID-19, leading to significant decline in shipments by key sectors like engineering, petroleum and textiles, as per a government data.

DEL53 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI Wholesale prices plunge to 4.5-year low; WPI deflation at 3.21% in May New Delhi: Prices in the wholesale market fell to a 4.5-year low level in May, recording a deflation of 3.21 per cent, due to sharp decline in fuel and power items even as food articles turned expensive. LEGAL: LGD10 UP-BABRI-COURT Babri demolition: BJP leader Katiyar appears before CBI court, says falsely implicated Lucknow: Deposing before a special CBI court in the Babri demolition case, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar on Monday denied allegations of conspiracy to pull down the disputed structure.

LGD15 SC-BS IV VEHICLES No sale & registration of BS-IV vehicle permitted in country: SC New Delhi: No registration and sale of BS-IV vehicles is permitted across the country, the Supreme Court said on Monday while observing that pollution from such vehicles would be "injurious" and "further burden on human health". FOREIGN: FGN29 SIPRI-NUKES-LD REPORT India increased nuclear arsenal in 2019, but has fewer weapons than China, Pak: SIPRI report London: India enriched its nuclear arsenal by adding 10 more weapons to the stockpile over the last year, but the country possesses a fewer number of warheads than China and Pakistan, according to a report released by a leading Swedish think-tank on Monday.

FES43 PAK-LD BLOGGER Pak court directs FIA to register case against American blogger Cynthia Ritchie Islamabad: A Pakistani court here has directed the country's top investigation agency to register a case against Pakistan-based American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie for maligning late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on social media..