Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai airport to operate 100 flights per day from June 16

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday allowed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Maharashtra to operate 100 domestic flights daily, including 50 departures and 50 arrivals from June 16.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:25 IST
Mumbai airport to operate 100 flights per day from June 16
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday allowed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Maharashtra to operate 100 domestic flights daily, including 50 departures and 50 arrivals from June 16. Earlier, the state was allowed to operate only 50 flights -- 25 arrivals and 25 departures.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is permitted to cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals starting from June 16," an official said in a statement. "We are glad about the new progress that has come in favour of CSMIA, and we continue to relentlessly work towards ensuring the safety of our passengers and smooth functioning at the airport," read a statement.

Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the domestic air traffic has been steadily rising after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on domestic air travel. "On 14 June, Day 21 till 2359 hours, Indian airports had handled 714 72,583 departure passengers and 714 72,439 arrival passengers. Footfalls at airports were registered to be 1,45,022 while total number of flyers stood at 72,583," Puri tweeted.

After the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread, all scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country on March 25. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: DGCA says foreign airlines operated 870 chartered flights carrying around 2 lakh people

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said that foreign airlines have operated 870 chartered flights, carrying around two lakh stranded people to their destinations amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. India suspended international and dome...

Sabres sign D Laaksonen to 3-year entry-level deal

The Buffalo Sabres signed Finnish defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry-level deal Monday. Buffalos third-round pick in the 2017 draft spent the last two-plus seasons playing in Finlands Elite League.Laaksonen, who turns 21 next...

Bus, car operators call for middle path amid rising fuel prices

Mumbai&#160; Jan 15 PTI Bus and cabs operators on Monday called for a middle path on the&#160;fuel price hike, saying that every day increase in prices will result in travel cost shooting up and they will have&#160;to pass on the hike to p...

Business brief

Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in edtech venture of property consultant Sai Estate Consultants Chembur.&#160; Sai Estate Management and Skills Institute, which is expected to be launche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020