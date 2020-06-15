Mumbai airport to operate 100 flights per day from June 16
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday allowed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Maharashtra to operate 100 domestic flights daily, including 50 departures and 50 arrivals from June 16.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:25 IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday allowed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Maharashtra to operate 100 domestic flights daily, including 50 departures and 50 arrivals from June 16. Earlier, the state was allowed to operate only 50 flights -- 25 arrivals and 25 departures.
"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is permitted to cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals starting from June 16," an official said in a statement. "We are glad about the new progress that has come in favour of CSMIA, and we continue to relentlessly work towards ensuring the safety of our passengers and smooth functioning at the airport," read a statement.
Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the domestic air traffic has been steadily rising after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on domestic air travel. "On 14 June, Day 21 till 2359 hours, Indian airports had handled 714 72,583 departure passengers and 714 72,439 arrival passengers. Footfalls at airports were registered to be 1,45,022 while total number of flyers stood at 72,583," Puri tweeted.
After the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread, all scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country on March 25. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)
