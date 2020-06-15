Help desk for stressed-out children in Bengal

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday constituted a special desk, comprising psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors, to help children fight mental distress, amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The desk will provide services to all children free of cost, an official at the commission said.

"The current lockdown has stressed out almost everyone, and children are the worst sufferers. Absence of normal activities, job loss of parents, economic hardships, serious illnesses or death of a dear one can leave children traumatised," she said. The WBCPCR help desk will guide and support the young ones battling stressful situations, the official said, adding that helpline numbers are available on the commission website and social media pages.