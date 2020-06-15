Five drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Monday after a large quantity of narcotic substance including poppy straw was seized from them at separate places in Samba, Udhampur and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Yaspal Singh, a resident of Dharamkot area of Punjab, was arrested when 42 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his truck during checking at Jakhani on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district, a police spokesman said.

Another drug peddler, Suresh Kumar alias Sheeshu was arrested with 12 grams of heroin in his possession near Shiv Nagar in Udhampur district, he said. Two more drug peddlers, Ram Kumar and Yog Raj of Kathua, were arrested and 26 kg of poppy straw was seized from them during checking at Tapyal near Ghagwal on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district, the spokesperson added.

Manzoor Ahmad alias "Kaka", a resident of Gol-Gujral, was arrested with 10 grams of heroin during checking of a parked load carrier at Kunjwani bypass in the outskirts of Jammu, the spokesman said.