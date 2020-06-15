18 deaths, 476 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP
The death toll in the state now is 417 with the coronavirus tally reaching 14,091. Two deaths each were reported from Agra, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Kanpur and Ghaziabad; and one each from Jaunpur, Hapur, Pratapgarh, Hardoi Mahrajganj, Jalaunn, Mainpuri and Etah, an official bulletin said here.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 476 new cases, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 417 with the coronavirus tally reaching 14,091.
Two deaths each were reported from Agra, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Kanpur and Ghaziabad; and one each from Jaunpur, Hapur, Pratapgarh, Hardoi Mahrajganj, Jalaunn, Mainpuri and Etah, an official bulletin said here. So far, the maximum 66 deaths have been reported from Agra followed by 60 in Meerut, it said. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,610 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 5,064 active COVID-19 cases now, he said.
He said 13,388 tests were conducted in UP on Sunday and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace workers who have returned from other parts of the country. The state government's 1.21 lakh surveillance teams have surveyed over 92 lakh homes and covered 4.69 crore people, he said, adding that the Aarogya Setu mobile application is also being used to track suspected patients.
"Acting on alerts generated by the app, 81,339 people were called and given advice," he said..
