Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha woman drags cot carrying sick mother to bank to get money; manager suspended

When the woman said that her mother was sick and cannot visit the bank, the branch manager promised her that he will personally visit her house the next day and hand over the money to her mother, Patra said. "However, the next day around 9.30 am, the daughter took her mother to the bank pulling her on a cot even before the branch opened.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:38 IST
Odisha woman drags cot carrying sick mother to bank to get money; manager suspended

A 60-year-old woman in Odisha's Nuapada district had to drag a cot with her sick mother lying on it to a bank around 300 metres away to withdraw money after its employees allegedly refused to give it to the daughter until the 80-year-old Jan Dhan account holder appears personally. As a video of the woman purportedly showing Punjimati Dei of Bargaon village dragging a cot with her mother on it, with intermittent breaks to catch her breath, has gone viral. Bank officials described the incident as unfortunate and said it happened because of a communication gap.

The manager of the branch was suspended on Monday after a preliminary enquiry, Utkal Grameen Bank Chairman Ranjit Kumar Mishra said. "Though payment was made (on June 10), the unfortunate incident had happened. Utkal Grameen Bank regrets the whole incident and the matter is being looked into for necessary action," the bank said in a statement.

Dei had gone to the branch on June 9 to collect Rs 1,500 from her mother's Jan Dhan account, which came under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalayan fund to tide over the COVID-19 crisis. The central government had in March announced Rs 500 monthly assistance for women Jan Dhan bank account holders from April to June.

Some of the villagers claimed that Dei had been to the bank to withdraw money from her mother's account but the branch officials refused, saying the account holder needs to come to it personally. So, she had to take her mother to the bank on June 10. As the video triggered a row, the head office of the bank directed its regional manager in Bhawanipatna, Asim Patra, to conduct a probe. Patra said he visited Bargaon on Sunday and conducted a field enquiry into the matter.

The inquiry showed that on June 9, Punjimati Dei visited the Bargaon branch, enquired about the status of the account of her mother Labhe Baghel and asked for the withdrawal of Rs 1,500, which came to the account. The bankers asked for personal appearance of the account holder, he said. When the woman said that her mother was sick and cannot visit the bank, the branch manager promised her that he will personally visit her house the next day and hand over the money to her mother, Patra said.

"However, the next day around 9.30 am, the daughter took her mother to the bank pulling her on a cot even before the branch opened. The branch manager handed over the money to her mother after it opened," he said. The inquiry also revealed that the house of the woman is about 300 meters from the bank, which has only two staff the branch manager and a cashier.

Branch Manager Ajit Pradhan since there was heavy rush in the branch on June 9, he promised the woman that he would visit her house on June 10. But unfortunately, before the opening of the bank, the woman brought her mother to the bank pulling her on a cot. "It was a misunderstanding on the part of the daughter of the account holder," he said.

Bank Chairman Ranjit Kumar Mishra said though the branch manager had no intention to harass the woman, he could have coordinated with her in a better way and explained the situation properly, he said. The unfortunate incident affected the bank's image and the branch manager was suspended, he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses Venezuela's Maduro of seeking to rig upcoming vote

The U.S. government on Monday accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of illegally installing a new national electoral council to oversee parliamentary elections due to take place later this year.Venezuelas Supreme Court, which is domin...

Mexican president says he would sell gasoline to Venezuela if asked

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his country would, for humanitarian reasons, sell gasoline to Venezuela if asked to do so, despite a raft of U.S. sanctions imposed on the South American country and its state-run...

Mali says 24 soldiers killed in ambush on Sunday

Gunmen killed 24 Malian soldiers in an ambush on their convoy in central Mali on Sunday, a spokesman for the West African nations army said. Twenty-four Mali army personnel died, 8 survivors have been found, Colonel Diarran Kone, told Reute...

Doctors Without Borders to close Kabul maternity clinic after attack

Doctors Without Borders said on Monday it would close its maternity ward in Kabul due to fears of further attacks after three gunmen last month opened fire at the clinic, killing 24 people including new mothers and babies.No group has claim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020