178 COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra, highest single-day toll

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed 178 deaths due to COVID-19, highest in a day. In a health bulletin, Maharashtra health department said that a total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today.

"Highest single-day spike of 178 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking the death toll to 4,128. A total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases reported in the Monday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,10,744, including 56,049 discharged patients," the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 1,066 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths reported in Mumbai on Monday taking the total number of cases in the city to 59,201, including 30,125 recovered/discharged, 26,828 active patients and 2,248 deaths.

The total number of containment zones in Mumbai now stands at 828, BMC said. With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday including 1,53,106 active cases 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths. (ANI)