Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre forms 3 teams to inspect COVID hospitals in Delhi, suggest measures for improvement

"The teams will inspect the dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi and suggest specific measures for betterment of facilities and patient care services," according to an order issued by the health department of the Delhi government. It will help in efficient and timely decision making, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:19 IST
Centre forms 3 teams to inspect COVID hospitals in Delhi, suggest measures for improvement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Monday constituted three teams of experts to inspect COVID care facilities and patient care services in the national capital and suggest measures to improve them. The teams have been directed to submit their report to the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi Chief Secretary by Wednesday.

The teams will have four doctors each, drawn from the AIIMS, Director General of Health Service (DGHS), Delhi government, and municipal corporations/council. "The teams will inspect the dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi and suggest specific measures for betterment of facilities and patient care services," according to an order issued by the health department of the Delhi government.

It will help in efficient and timely decision making, the order said. The doctors from AIIMS and DGHS are empowered to co-opt other doctors from their institute and organization to assist them.

The national capital has been witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since the government eased lockdown restrictions. According to the Delhi government's estimates, the national capital is likely to record around 5 lakh cases by July end and one lakh beds will be needed for COVID-19 patients. On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 42,829 while the death toll mounted to 1,400.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Three more policemen die due to COVID-19 in Mumbai

Three more constables of the Mumbai police succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in the city force to 29, officials said. According to an official, a 44-year-old constable, attached to the Nirmal Nagar police station, becam...

U.S. presidential candidate Biden, Democratic Party raise $81 mln in May

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee jointly raised 80.8 million in May, the Biden campaign said on Monday, the campaigns largest monthly sum of the presidential race.Biden, who raised one-third ...

FIBA to host NBA 2K20 tourney featuring 17 nations

FIBA will host an NBA 2K20 competition this weekend featuring teams from 17 of its national member federations. The FIBA Esports Open runs from Friday to Sunday and will be produced from a new FIBA Esports studio in Riga, Latvia. It will be...

Oscars 2021 ceremony switched to April from February due to coronavirus

The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony to April from February because of the coronavirus epidemic.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the Oscars, the highest honors in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020