Woman commits suicide by jumping from balcony of her house in southeast Delhi

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Monday The deceased, Deema Khurana, was found lying on the ground on Sunday and was rushed to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she was declared brought dead, police said. She owned two kiosks at Janak Mall, they said.

According to police, the woman was upset for a long time. Last night around 3 am, she told her father that she was missing old times. Later, at 6 am, when he went to check up on her, he could not find her anywhere. He then went to the balcony and found her lying on the road, they said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said, adding they do not suspect any foul play in this regard.