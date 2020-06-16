Left Menu
Man strangulated to death, body dumped at vacant plot in Rohini

The body with strangulation marks was recovered from a vacant plot near the Japanese park on Sunday morning after the staff at the Prashant Vihar police station were informed about it, the police said. According to the police, Gupta went missing on Saturday around 2.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:46 IST
Man strangulated to death, body dumped at vacant plot in Rohini

A 36-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by unidentified people who later dumped his body at a vacant plot near Japanese Park in Rohini, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Ashish Gupta, ran a chemist shop in Anand Parbat area, they said. The body with strangulation marks was recovered from a vacant plot near the Japanese park on Sunday morning after the staff at the Prashant Vihar police station were informed about it, the police said.

According to the police, Gupta went missing on Saturday around 2.30 pm. His family members started panicking when he did not return after a few hours, they went out looking for him in nearby areas but could not locate him. They approached the Anand Parbat police station around 10 pm and filed a missing report.

The next day, police recovered the body from the vacant plot. Initial investigation suggests that Gupta was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped near the vacant plot, a police official said.

"We have registered a case of murder at the Prashant Vihar police station and we re trying to identify and nab the culprits," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said. The post-mortem report of the deceased mentions strangulation as the cause of death, he said.

The police is probing all angles, including that of personal enmity, they said, adding that earlier in March, a customer who visited his chemist shop had tried to stab him in the neck with a blunt object and a complaint was also filed at the Anand Parbat police station then..

