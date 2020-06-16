Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winston Peters announces closure of NZ embassy in Baghdad

“This decision to permanently close the Embassy was not taken lightly and is in no way an indication of any change in the value that New Zealand places on its relationship with Iraq”, Mr Peters said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-06-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 09:21 IST
Winston Peters announces closure of NZ embassy in Baghdad
New Zealand currently deploys four NZDF personnel to Coalition Headquarters in Iraq and Kuwait and five operational support roles based in Qatar. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced today the closure of the New Zealand Embassy in Baghdad.

"This decision to permanently close the Embassy was not taken lightly and is in no way an indication of any change in the value that New Zealand places on its relationship with Iraq", Mr Peters said.

"The Embassy was opened in 2015 to support the New Zealand Defence Force military deployment to Iraq and, with the withdrawal of the majority NZDF troops from Taji earlier this year, the primary rationale for the Embassy in Baghdad has been removed.

"New Zealand is proud of the partnership that has developed between the two countries through our contribution to the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, including the training of over 47,000 Iraqi Security Forces through joint Australia – New Zealand Building Partner Capacity Mission in Taji."

"Although the Embassy is closing, our strong commitment to the global fight against terrorism remains. New Zealand will continue to contribute its other lines of effort against ISIS, including through a small number of military roles in the Coalition and the provision of stabilisation funding to Iraq," said Mr Peters.

New Zealand currently deploys four NZDF personnel to Coalition Headquarters in Iraq and Kuwait and five operational support roles based in Qatar. The mandate for these roles has been extended until June 2022.

The Embassy in Baghdad will close at the end of June and New Zealand's formal accreditation to Iraq will transfer to the New Zealand Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10,000 COVID-19 new cases reported in country

India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 10,66...

Escalating intimidation, threats, ahead of high-profile treason verdict, Indonesian rights groups say

Rights groups in Indonesia have complained of escalating intimidation and security threats in the run-up to the verdict in a high-profile treason trial against seven West Papuans that is expected on Wednesday.Papuan demands for independence...

Beijing enacts more curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to other provinces, banning outbound travel of high-risk people and suspending some transportation services out of th...

India pledges to construct sanitation facility at Nepal’s iconic Pashupatinath Temple

India has pledged to construct a Rs 2.33 crore sanitation facility at the iconic Pashupatinath Temple complex here to improve the infrastructure in the holy shrine for the pilgrims, according to an official statement. The project would be c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020