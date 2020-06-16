Former Goa minister Achyut Usgaonkar dies
Former Goa minister Achyut Kashinath Sinai Usgaonkar died at a hospital near here on Tuesday following age-related ailments, family sources said. He is survived by three daughters, including noted film actor Varsha Usgaonkar. Before serving as a minister, Achyut Usgaonkar was the deputy speaker of Goa during the Dayanand Bandodkar-led government. Bandodkar was the first chief minister of the coastal state.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 09:48 IST
Former Goa minister Achyut Kashinath Sinai Usgaonkar died at a hospital near here on Tuesday following age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 92.
Usgaonkar was a leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest regional outfit in Goa. He served as a cabinet minister from August 13, 1977 to April 27, 1979 in the then Shashikala Kakodkar government of Goa, Daman and Diu.
"Usgaonkar died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (located near Panaji) around 7.30 am," his son-in-law Dinar Tarcar told PTI. He is survived by three daughters, including noted film actor Varsha Usgaonkar.
Before serving as a minister, Achyut Usgaonkar was the deputy speaker of Goa during the Dayanand Bandodkar-led government. Bandodkar was the first chief minister of the coastal state.
ALSO READ
Eight arrested, cash recovered in raid on gambling den in North Goa
COVID-19 effect: DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace unmodified PW engines to Aug 31
DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace aircraft engines
COVID-19 effect: DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace unmodified PW engines to Aug 31
Goa: People advised not to visit beaches, venture into the sea