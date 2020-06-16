Delhi health min admitted to hospital after high-grade fever

Delhi health min admitted to hospital after high-grade feverPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 10:33 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that he has been hospitalised after suffering from high-grade fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen level
He tweeted to inform that he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government
"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain tweeted.
