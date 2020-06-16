COVID-19: Cases in India climb to 3,43,091; death toll 9,900

India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 10,667 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 1,53,178, while 1,80,012 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially updated figure at 8 am. "Thus, around 52.46 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil, and Russia.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is in the eighth position in terms of the death toll. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners. Of the 380 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 178 fatalities followed by Delhi at 73, Tamil Nadu at 44, Gujarat 28, Haryana 12, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 9 and Madhya Pradesh 6. Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported 4 fatalities each, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka 3 each, Telangana 2 and Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala 1 each. Of the total 9,900 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 4,128 fatalities followed by Gujarat with 1,505 deaths, Delhi with 1,400, West Bengal with 485, Tamil Nadu with 479, Madhya Pradesh with 465, Uttar Pradesh with 399, Rajasthan with 301 and Telangana with 187 deaths.

The death toll reached 100 in Haryana, 89 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, and 71 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir have reported 62 COVID-19 fatalities, Bihar 40, Uttarakhand 24, Kerala 20, and Odisha 11. Jharkhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have registered 8 deaths each while Chandigarh has reported 6, Puducherry 5, while Meghalaya, Tripura, and Ladakh have reported 1 fatality each, according to the health ministry.

More than 70 percent of deaths have happened due to comorbidities, the ministry said. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases at 1,10,744 followed by Tamil Nadu at 46,504, Delhi at 42,829, Gujarat at 24,055, Uttar Pradesh at 13,615, Rajasthan at 12,981 and West Bengal at 11,494, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 10,935 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,722 in Haryana, 7,213 in Karnataka, and 6,650 in Bihar. It has risen to 6,456 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,220 in Jammu and Kashmir, 5,193 in Telangana, 4,158 in Assam, and 4,055 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 3,267 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,543 cases. A total of 1,845 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,763 in Jharkhand, 1,756 in Chhattisgarh, 1,086 in Tripura, 592 in Goa, 556 in Himachal Pradesh, 555 in Ladakh and 490 in Manipur. Chandigarh has registered 354 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 202 cases, Nagaland has 177, Mizoram has 117, Arunachal Pradesh has 91, Sikkim has 68, Meghalaya 44, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 41 infections so far.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 36 COVID-19 cases. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR's," the ministry said, adding 7,684 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.