MP: Govt official caught taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Khare was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, he said. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, he added.

PTI | Niwari | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:46 IST
A state government official was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Tuesday, an official said. A team of Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) of Sagar caught Harsh Kumar Khare, the chief executive officer of Niwari Janpad Panchayat, while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh at his official residence here, an inspector from the SPE said.

Earlier, sarpanch of Teharka village Gayadeen Ahirwar had complained that Khare had demanded Rs 4 lakh from him to sort out complaints related to payments for work carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the last one year, the official said. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Khare was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, he said.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, he added..

