Man, woman commit suicide in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A man and a woman allegedly killed themselves by consuming poisonous substance in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, officials said on Tuesday. During enquiry, it was found that both of them were in a love relationship, but the woman had married someone else six months ago, they said.

However, no suicide note was found from them, the officials said. Gazipur police station had received information on a call at 7.15 pm on Monday that a man and a woman in their early twenties have consumed some poisonous substance in Safeda park, Mayur Vihar phase three, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said the two were immediately rushed to a hospital, but they died during treatment on Tuesday morning. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and bodies will be handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, police said.