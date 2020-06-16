Man, woman commit suicide in Delhi's Mayur Vihar
A man and a woman allegedly killed themselves by consuming poisonous substance in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, officials said on Tuesday. During enquiry, it was found that both of them were in a love relationship, but the woman had married someone else six months ago, they said. However, no suicide note was found from them, the officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:13 IST
A man and a woman allegedly killed themselves by consuming poisonous substance in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, officials said on Tuesday. During enquiry, it was found that both of them were in a love relationship, but the woman had married someone else six months ago, they said.
However, no suicide note was found from them, the officials said. Gazipur police station had received information on a call at 7.15 pm on Monday that a man and a woman in their early twenties have consumed some poisonous substance in Safeda park, Mayur Vihar phase three, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said the two were immediately rushed to a hospital, but they died during treatment on Tuesday morning. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and bodies will be handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- east Delhi
- Mayur Vihar
- Jasmeet Singh
- Safeda park
ALSO READ
Charge sheet filed against suspended AAP councillor, 14 others in northeast Delhi violence case
Deep rooted conspiracy behind IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder during northeast Delhi violence, police tells court in charge sheet.
BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi
Delhi Police to file two charge-sheets in northeast Delhi violence today
Police file chargesheets in connection with northeast Delhi violence