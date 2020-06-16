Left Menu
C'garh: CAF jawan kills self with service rifle

Head Constable Abdul Shahid Khan of the CAF's 21st battalion shot himself with his service rifle at his unit's base camp in Ghaghra village under naxal-affected Gatapar police station area on Monday night, Rajnandgaon superintendent of police Jitendra Shukla said. On hearing the gunshot, the deceased's colleagues rushed to the scene, where he was found lying in a pool of blood, the official said, adding that Khan was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:15 IST
A jawan from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp in the state's Rajnandagaon district, police said on Tuesday. Head Constable Abdul Shahid Khan of the CAF's 21st battalion shot himself with his service rifle at his unit's base camp in Ghaghra village under naxal-affected Gatapar police station area on Monday night, Rajnandgaon superintendent of police Jitendra Shukla said.

On hearing the gunshot, the deceased's colleagues rushed to the scene, where he was found lying in a pool of blood, the official said, adding that Khan was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. Khan hailed from Jhansi city in Uttar Pradesh, Shukla said.

While no suicide note was found at the scene, probe was underway to ascertain the exact reason for the extreme step, the SP said. Incidentally, the Chhattisgarh Police recently launched a special campaign called 'Spandan', which aimed at conducting interactive programmes and counselling sessions, music and yoga therapies, to check stress and depression among their personnel.

The move came after several cases of suicide by police personnel and incidents of policemen attacking their colleagues were reported in the state in the last two years. PTI COR TKP ARU ARU

