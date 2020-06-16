Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: 18 aftershocks and 2 quakes rattle Kutch since Sunday

Of 19 tremors recorded till Tuesday morning, two are new earthquakes with 4.6 and 4.1 magnitudes that had occurred on separate branches of the main south Waghad faultline on Monday, said Sumer Chopra, director of Gandhinagar-based ISR. "Not all of these tremors are aftershocks of the Sunday's quake.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:39 IST
Guj: 18 aftershocks and 2 quakes rattle Kutch since Sunday

As many as 18 aftershocks and two quakes have been experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district in three days since the earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rattled parts of the state on Sunday, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said on Tuesday. Of the 20 aftershocks, the ISR has categorised two tremors recorded on Monday of 4.6 and 4.1 magnitudes as separate earthquakes, because they occurred in different faultlines, the official said.

An aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded at 10.49 am on Tuesday, while three other aftershocks -- of magnitudes 2.3, 1.7 and 1.9 -- were recorded on Monday night, he said. Of 19 tremors recorded till Tuesday morning, two are new earthquakes with 4.6 and 4.1 magnitudes that had occurred on separate branches of the main south Waghad faultline on Monday, said Sumer Chopra, director of Gandhinagar-based ISR.

"Not all of these tremors are aftershocks of the Sunday's quake. Some of them are from nearby fault lines as well," he said. The 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on south Wagad fault, which is a system of faults with many branches. When a moderate intensity quake occurs, it disturbs the nearby branches, Chopra said.

"So, when this moderate intensity shock occurred, it disturbed nearby connected faults and passed on the energy to them," he said. The quakes with intensities of 4.6 and 4.1 magnitude that occurred on Monday were on the branches of the main south Waghad fault, and were technically separate earthquakes, the official said.

According to the ISR, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude occurred at 12.57 pm on Monday with its epicentre 15 km north-northeast from Bhachau in Kutch and this was followed by a quake of 4.1 magnitude at 3.56 pm at six km north-northwest of Bhachau. The combined aftershocks of these three earthquakes stand at 17 so far, the official said.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake recorded at 8.13 pm Sunday night shook Kutch and parts of Gujarat including Rajkot and Patan. According to the Kutch district administration, no casualties or major damage to properties were reported in any of these earthquakes.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly woman during robbery

A Texas man who was convicted of stabbing to death an elderly mobile-home park owner during a robbery with two accomplices two decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday.Ruben Gutierrez is set to die at 6 p.m. 23...

Violators of COVID-19 norms to be sent to jail in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases Amendment Ordinance, 2020 came into force on Tuesday, providing for a jail term or a fine or both for the violation of COVID-19 curbs. The amendment ordinance, to which Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her as...

Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"

Sanofis Chief Executive Paul Hudson on Tuesday sought to set aside tensions with the French government and said the drugmaker was committed to helping France build up its healthcare independence.Sanofis heartbeats in France, Hudson said in ...

US casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus

The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak. In a report release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020