Rajasthan Cong to felicitate corona warriors on Rahul Gandhi's birthday
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said doctors, nurses and the para medical staff will be felicitated with PPE kits and masks. He said during this time, the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus will be strictly followed.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:21 IST
The Rajasthan Congress will honour corona warriors at the district and block-level on the occasion of party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said doctors, nurses and the para medical staff will be felicitated with PPE kits and masks.
He said during this time, the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus will be strictly followed. "Medical personnel are supporting all of us in fighting the coronavirus pandemic so it becomes our responsibility to honour their services," Pilot said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Sachin Pilot
- Congress
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi draws Kerala CM's attention to plight of tribal students, lack of internet access in Wayanad for e-classes
Moody's has rated PM Modi's handling of India's economy a step above 'junk': Rahul Gandhi
Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi
Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi
Some NGO has told Rahul Gandhi that speaking loudly will get him more votes, says Amit Shah in swipe at Congress leader.