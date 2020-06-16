Left Menu
Missing elderly man found dead in Bundi

Girish Saxena, a retiree from the Mines Department and a resident of Malviya Nagar in Jaipur, was found dead the near the Bundi government college on Tuesday morning with froth coming out of his mouth, an officer said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:57 IST
A 65-year-old man who had gone missing from his house in Jaipur two days ago was found dead in Bundi city of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said. Girish Saxena, a retiree from the Mines Department and a resident of Malviya Nagar in Jaipur, was found dead the near the Bundi government college on Tuesday morning with froth coming out of his mouth, an officer said.

According to his family, the deceased was in a state of deep depression for the past several years and he went missing from his house on Sunday night. A missing report was filed on Monday at the Jawahar Nagar police station in Jaipur, Bundi city police station sub-inspector Ashok Sharma said Tracing the mobile location of Saxena, two of his relatives and police officers reached Bundi, where his body was found, Sharma said.

Prima facie, Saxena have committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. No suicide note was recovered from his possession, he said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case of unnatural death was lodged under Section 174 of the CrPC, the sub-inspector said. PTI CORR HMB

