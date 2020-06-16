Man, woman commit suicide in Delhi's Mayur Vihar
A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Mayur Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:59 IST
A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Mayur Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police the deceased have been identified as Priyanka (22) and Nishant (20), both residents of Khoda, who were allegedly in love. However, the girl was married to someone else six months back.
"Yesterday evening at about 7.15 pm a PCR call was received in Gazipur Police Station that a boy and girl have consumed some poisonous substance in Safeda park, Mayur vihar phase 3. They were immediately rushed to hospital. Today morning at around 7.15 am a report was received from hospital that both of them had expired," Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) east Jasmeet Singh said. However, no suicide note was found, said Singh. (ANI)
