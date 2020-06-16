Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese soldiers to 'retreat': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh on Tuesday said Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to "retreat" in a violent face-off in Ladakh, claiming that the loss on the adversary's side could be “still more huge" "Our forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:02 IST
Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese soldiers to 'retreat': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh on Tuesday said Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to "retreat" in a violent face-off in Ladakh, claiming that the loss on the adversary's side could be “still more huge"

"Our forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. In the process yesterday we have lost 3 brave Deshbhakt soldiers. 'Veer Sadgati' to the departed souls. The picture on the Chinese side is yet to emerge. It is still more huge," the BJP general secretary (organisation) tweeted. He said Indian forces engaged in an "unprecedented" face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley and Pangong Tso. Indian efforts at building infrastructure in a never before scale have increased Chinese worries, he added. Santhosh said efforts are now on to defuse the situation and stated it was time to stand with “our forces and the government”. An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years and signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region. The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-African nations seek UN inquiry into US racism, 'police brutality' -text

African countries are lobbying to set up a U.N. inquiry into systemic racism and police brutality in the United States and elsewhere, aiming to defend the rights of people of African descent, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows. The te...

Pompeo to meet top Chinese official in Hawaii amid tensions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make a brief trip to Hawaii this week for closed-door talks with a senior Chinese official, as relations between the two nations have plummeted amid numerous disputes. The State Department said Pompeo and...

COVID-19: Maha, Guj, UP reach agreement with pvt sector for affordable treatment

As part of efforts to provide reasonable healthcare to COVID-19 patients, some states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have reached an agreement with the private sector, the Union Health Ministry said o...

India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels de-escalation of situation in border area in eastern Ladakh: MEA.PTI MPB MINMIN

India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels de-escalation of situation in border area in eastern Ladakh MEA.PTI MPB MINMIN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020