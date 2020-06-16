Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wildlife SOS rescues 15 snakes in a week in Delhi

Soaring mercury in the national capital seems to be forcing snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places. Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “The rising temperatures often force snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places.” “Since they are cold-blooded animals, their body temperature varies with that of the environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:19 IST
Wildlife SOS rescues 15 snakes in a week in Delhi

Soaring mercury in the national capital seems to be forcing snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places. In the past week, non-profit Wildlife SOS rescued around 15 snakes, including a five foot long rat snake, from the Delhi Metro depot in Mundka, West Delhi. The snake was spotted in a storage room at the DMRC depot. A team of rescuers from the NGO rushed to the scene. After ensuring that all potential hiding places and escape routes were sealed, the team carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container. A rat snake in Chhattarpur induced panic among people when they noticed its tail sticking out of a crack in the garden wall. Another rat snake was rescued from a house in Sainik Farms. Wildlife SOS also rescued a cobra from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Pusa campus and a wolf snake from a house in Ayanagar. Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “The rising temperatures often force snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places.” “Since they are cold-blooded animals, their body temperature varies with that of the environment. Therefore, they are unable to self-regulate their temperature if they get too warm,” he said. PTI GVS SRY

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-African nations seek UN inquiry into US racism, 'police brutality' -text

African countries are lobbying to set up a U.N. inquiry into systemic racism and police brutality in the United States and elsewhere, aiming to defend the rights of people of African descent, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows. The te...

Pompeo to meet top Chinese official in Hawaii amid tensions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make a brief trip to Hawaii this week for closed-door talks with a senior Chinese official, as relations between the two nations have plummeted amid numerous disputes. The State Department said Pompeo and...

COVID-19: Maha, Guj, UP reach agreement with pvt sector for affordable treatment

As part of efforts to provide reasonable healthcare to COVID-19 patients, some states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have reached an agreement with the private sector, the Union Health Ministry said o...

India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels de-escalation of situation in border area in eastern Ladakh: MEA.PTI MPB MINMIN

India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels de-escalation of situation in border area in eastern Ladakh MEA.PTI MPB MINMIN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020