Wildlife SOS rescues 15 snakes in a week in Delhi

Soaring mercury in the national capital seems to be forcing snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places. In the past week, non-profit Wildlife SOS rescued around 15 snakes, including a five foot long rat snake, from the Delhi Metro depot in Mundka, West Delhi. The snake was spotted in a storage room at the DMRC depot. A team of rescuers from the NGO rushed to the scene. After ensuring that all potential hiding places and escape routes were sealed, the team carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container. A rat snake in Chhattarpur induced panic among people when they noticed its tail sticking out of a crack in the garden wall. Another rat snake was rescued from a house in Sainik Farms. Wildlife SOS also rescued a cobra from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Pusa campus and a wolf snake from a house in Ayanagar. Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "The rising temperatures often force snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places." "Since they are cold-blooded animals, their body temperature varies with that of the environment. Therefore, they are unable to self-regulate their temperature if they get too warm," he said.