COVID-19: 75 fresh cases reported in J-K; total rises to 5.298

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 75 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected by the disease in the Union Territory to 5,298, officials said. With Tuesday's fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir reached 5,298. “Of these, 4,091 are in Kashmir, while 1,207 are in the Jammu region,” an official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 75 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected by the disease in the Union Territory to 5,298, officials said. Sixteen cases were reported from the Jammu region and 59 from the Kashmir region of the Union Territory.

The cases detected on Tuesday included 23 persons who had returned to Jammu and Kashmir recently. Budgam district, in central Kashmir, had the highest number of cases at 14, followed by Srinagar and Anantnag districts at 10 cases each, the officials said.

With Tuesday's fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir reached 5,298.

Till now, 63 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir have died.

