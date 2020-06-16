2 brothers shot dead over land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur

A man was arrested for allegedly killing two brothers over a land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, an official said. Dilpreet Singh (28) and Gagandeep Singh (25) had a dispute with Jaswinder Singh over the boundary of their farm land, he said.

Jaswinder allegedly opened fire at the two brothers with his 12-bore rifle when they were working in their fields in the morning, the official said. Both Dilpreet and Gagandeep died on the spot and Jaswinder had allegedly dragged one of the bodies into his house, he said.

Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said the rifle used in the commission of crime has been recovered. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against Jaswinder and four others in Dhariwal Police station, the senior superintendent of police said.