Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 brothers shot dead over land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur

A man was arrested for allegedly killing two brothers over a land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, an official said. Dilpreet Singh (28) and Gagandeep Singh (25) had a dispute with Jaswinder Singh over the boundary of their farm land, he said. Jaswinder allegedly opened fire at the two brothers with his 12-bore rifle when they were working in their fields in the morning, the official said.

PTI | Gurdaspur | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:45 IST
2 brothers shot dead over land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur

A man was arrested for allegedly killing two brothers over a land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, an official said. Dilpreet Singh (28) and Gagandeep Singh (25) had a dispute with Jaswinder Singh over the boundary of their farm land, he said.

Jaswinder allegedly opened fire at the two brothers with his 12-bore rifle when they were working in their fields in the morning, the official said. Both Dilpreet and Gagandeep died on the spot and Jaswinder had allegedly dragged one of the bodies into his house, he said.

Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said the rifle used in the commission of crime has been recovered. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against Jaswinder and four others in Dhariwal Police station, the senior superintendent of police said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on Jun 19

HDFC, the countrys largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19. In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly con...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally at 11,909 with 415 fresh cases; 10 more deaths push toll to 495: State health department.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally at 11,909 with 415 fresh cases 10 more deaths push toll to 495 State health department....

South Africa marks Youth Day with masks, social distancing

With calls to protect each other against COVID-19, nearly 200 young South Africans, wearing face masks and keeping a distance, marked the countrys Youth Day holiday, the 44th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto students uprising which helped to ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico has put a temporary pause on its migrant farm worker program in Canada, Mexico foreign ministry spokesman Daniel Millan said on Tuesday, after a coronavirus outbreak in Ontario killed two young workers from Mexico.CNN reported httpse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020