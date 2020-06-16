Three labourers held for killing man

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man in suburban Andheri, the police said on Tuesday. Kishan Rajbhar was allegedly beaten to death by four workers when he tried to enter a construction site in Andheri area, said an official of Saki Naka police station.

Rajbhar was allegedly drunk and as he tried to enter the premises to sleep there, others opposed it and beat him with plastic pipes on Monday night, he said. When the accused realised that Rajbhar was dead, they fled from the spot.

Asad Alam Sayyed Alam (27), Danish Maksood Shaikh (21) and Tapandas Mandal (28) were arrested from Andheri railway station where they were planning to board a Shramik special train and escape to Bihar, the official added. The police were looking for a fourth accused, he said.

