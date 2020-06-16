Highlights at 9 .15 pm

Following are the top stories: NATION DEL71 SINOINDIA-BORDER-4THLD FACEOFF Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley New Delhi: An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years and signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region. DEL105 SINO-INDIA-MEA Violent face-off in Ladakh result of China's attempt to unilaterally change status quo in region: MEA New Delhi: India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

DEL120 SINOINDIA-POL-REAX Sino-India face-off: Oppn questions PM's 'silence'; BJP says borders will remain intact under Modi New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh and asked them to take the nation into confidence on the matter, while the ruling BJP asserted that India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership. DEL113 CONG-SINOINDIA-2NDLD BORDER Cong terms death of 3 Indian army men 'deeply shocking, unacceptable', asks PM to take nation into confidence New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops as "deeply shocking, horrifying and unacceptable" and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how this happened.

DEL22 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Cases in India climb to 3,43,091; death toll 9,900 New Delhi: India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL80 PM-CMs-LD MEETING PM holds e-meeting with CMs, says economy showing green shoots New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the economy is showing "green shoots" as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown and asserted that the fight against the pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism where the Centre and the states are working together.

DEL111 INDOPAK-MEA India summons Pak Charge d' Affaires over 'abduction and torture' of 2 Indian mission officials New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission Haider Shah and a lodged a strong protest with him over the "abduction and torture" of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies. MDS18 SINOINDIA-NADDA India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership: BJP chief Nadda Thiruvananthapuram: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL118 SONIA-PM-2NDLD PETROL Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the hike in fuel prices, saying the government's decision is nothing short of profiteering off its people. LEGAL LGD27 UP-COURT-BABRI Furnish address details or will pass appropriate orders, CBI court to Babri case accused Lucknow: A special CBI court hearing the Babri demolition case here on Tuesday said it will pass ‘appropriate orders’ if people exempted from personal appearance failed to furnish their address details for recording their statements through a video conference till Wednesday.

LGM1 TN-HC-MEDICAL HC notice to Centre on plea for OBC quota in TN's share of all-India medical seats Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a batch of petitions, including those filed by political parties ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK, seeking reservation for OBC candidates in the all-India quota for UG and PG medical courses as per Tamil Nadu law. BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty advance on global rally; India-China tensions cap gains Mumbai: Indian equities on Tuesday followed upbeat global markets to capture the day’s peak before losing momentum due to Indo-China border tensions that capped gains on benchmark indices.

FOREIGN FGN45 CHINA-INDIA-FACEOFF-LD PLA Indian troops violated agreements; China has sovereignty over Galwan Valley: China's official media Beijing: China's official media on Tuesday quoted the Chinese military as claiming that it "always" owned sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region and alleged that "provocative attacks' launched by the Indian troops resulted in "severe clashes and casualties." By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF18 SPO-CRI-CA-LD WT20 Staging T20 World Cup unrealistic amid COVID-19 pandemic: Cricket Australia Chairman Melbourne: Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings on Tuesday conceded that this year's T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult to fly in 16 teams to the country. PTI HMB.