Telangana to create one lakh threshing floors for foodgrains

The Telangana government will be setting up one lakh threshing floors for foodgrains across the state this year. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao suggested that the MNREGA scheme should be implemented strategically for creating facilities and for the necessary works in the rural areas besides providing employment to the agriculture labour.

An official release from the Chief Minister's office said on Tuesday the CM held a meeting with the District Collectors and District Panchayat Officers here at Pragathi Bhavan. Ministers, Governments Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and senior officials from various departments participated, it said.

The chief minister gave guidance on works to be done by the district collectors and DPOs in the villages, according to the release. "The CM said this year in farmers land all over the State, one lakh threshing floors should be created," it said.

The chief minister said every village in the state should be kept clean and clarified that for everyone in the official machinery, including the CM, keeping villages clean and tidy should be on the top of their agenda. He wanted a village level plan to be prepared on what should be done in the next four years and the works should be done accordingly.

A district card should be prepared with these details, it added.